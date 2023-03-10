FVW Medien/HMJ

Comeback with a new format: ITB Berlin celebrated its restart after a four-year mandatory break.

After a break of several years due to corona, the world's largest travel trade show has drawn a successful balance – even if the ITB was smaller than in pre-pandemic times. For the first time, this year's ITB was a pure trade show.

More than 90,000 participants from over 180 countries caFe to the three days of the fair (7 to 9 March), which was only open to trade visitors this ti