Eurowings

Reports good initial demand for summer 2023: Euroewings CEO Jens Bischof.

German budget airline Eurowings aims to put the pandemic behind it this year and operate a similar flight schedule for tour operators, holidaymakers and business travellers this summer as in 2019. The Lufthansa subsidiary is a major flight partner for tour operators.

