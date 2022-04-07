Steady recovery: According to Eurocontrol, Frankfurt and other European airports can expect a continuous increase of traffic in 2022.
Air traffic in Europe will recover steadily from its Corona slump this year, according to a forecast by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol). However, risks remain, Eurocontrol puts its assessment into perspective. Summer traffic is exp
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events