FVW Medien/NL

Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, talking to FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Three top-tourism officials from Barbados introduced the premiere of our new format fvw|TravelTalk TV. In the first of four broadcasts, the top tourism experts from Curaçao, Aruba and Tobago also had their say. The recording is now available.

Starting signal for the live TV project at the ITB: Ian Gooding-Edghill was the first to appear in front of the camera at fvw|TravelTalk TV. The Minis