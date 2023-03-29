  1. Home
Annual press conference

Rewe Group "is not in talks" with FTI

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 29. März 2023
Rewe
"There are currently no talks": Rewe boss Lionel Souque when asked about media reports on takeover talks with competitor FTI.
Europe's second-largest tourism group wants to focus on organic growth in Germany and is not currently in any acquisition talks, although it is open to potential deals.

Lionel Souque, CEO of Rewe Group, the parent company of DER Touristik, said at this week's annual press conference that the group's tourism business
