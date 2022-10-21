Cuba Tourist Board

With its cultural treasures such as Cienfuegos, Cuba wants to attract many tourists to the country in the 2022/23 winter season.

Cuba has set itself ambitious goals for the winter and is also relying heavily on the German market. Ambassador Juana Martínez González and Embassy Counsellor Orlando Ramos Blanco explain how Cuba wants to set itself apart from its Caribbean competitors.

