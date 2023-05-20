  1. Home
  2. International
Amadeus Travel Platform

Ryanair makes flights bookable in Amadeus GDS

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs
Samstag, 20. Mai 2023

From now on, Ryanair flights can be booked via the Amadeus Travel Platform. With the integration of their content into the platform, travel sellers should find it easier to serve corporate customers.

The Irish low-cost airline already worked with the reservation system (GDS) Amadeus from 2014 until the end of 2017. The contract with Amadeus was ini
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Wizzair Wizz Air FVW Medien/HMJ
Low Cost Monitor

Low-cost airlines have become more expensive
Ryanair-Jets BER Flughafen Berlin-Brandenburg E. Uelitz
For the winter

Ryanair reduces flight offer at Berlin airport
Ryanair_Flotte_in_Reihe Imago/Zuma Press
Screen scraping

French court rules in favour of Ryanair
stats