  1. Home
  2. International
Also for business travel

Munich offers more connections to Asia

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 17. März 2023
FVW Medien/RIM
Lufthansa is reintroducing more routes at Munich Airport.
Lufthansa is reintroducing more routes at Munich Airport.

Munich Airport's summer flight offer includes many new destinations and a new airline. On long-haul routes, Osaka, Mexico City and, from 1 April, Shanghai and later Beijing are to be served.

Within Europe, a route to Oviedo will be added. This year there will again be seasonal flights to Bordeaux and Rzeszow. In addition to the new destina
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
München, Airport Munich Airport FMG/Alex Tino Friedel
Sustainability and innovation

Munich Airport and Lufthansa expand cooperation
Jost Lammers Flughafen München
Strong increase after Covid-19

Passenger volume in Munich grows sharply in 2022
LH_MUC_1500 Munich Airport
Summer flight schedule 2023

Lufthansa adds more flights from Frankfurt and Munich
stats