Lufthansa is reintroducing more routes at Munich Airport.

Munich Airport's summer flight offer includes many new destinations and a new airline. On long-haul routes, Osaka, Mexico City and, from 1 April, Shanghai and later Beijing are to be served.

Within Europe, a route to Oviedo will be added. This year there will again be seasonal flights to Bordeaux and Rzeszow. In addition to the new destina