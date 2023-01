FVW Medien/RIM

Headquarters of the FTI Group in Munich: Is there interest in a takeover?

According to a report in the business newspaper "Handelsblatt", German tourism group DER Touristik is negotiating a takeover of FTI Group. Whether or not a deal would come about, however, would also depend on a debt haircut.

