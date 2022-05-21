  1. Home
Alitalia successor

Lufthansa and MSC submit bid for Ita Airways

von Rita Münck und Holger Jacobs
Samstag, 21. Mai 2022
Ita Airways relies on Airbus jets – and would like to become a member of the Star Alliance.
Lufthansa and the shipping company MSC are to submit their bid for the Alitalia successor Ita Airways on Monday. The company is said to be worth up to €1.4 billion. For some weeks now, companies interested in Ita Airways have had the opportunity to look at the books

