"Our hubs are the gateways to the big world": Ralph Beisel, CEO of German Airports Association ADV.

"Where does Germany fly?" Under this motto, the German Airports Association ADV has published an analysis of travel demand from short-haul to long-haul travel. The figures refer to 2011 to 2019, the time before the pandemic – and yet reveal important facts.

On which routes does air traffic actually take place?

Domestic German air traffic declines

Two-thirds fly short-haul routes

Europe is the top destination

Intercontinental flights on the increase

"Air transport makes a significant contribution to the interconnection of our country," says ADV CEO Ralph Beisel, summarising the analysis. "The demand from passengers is concentrated on destinations over 400 kilometers. Our hubs are the gateways to the big world. And for short distances, we rely on close rail links."According to the ADV, numerous debates on air traffic are narrowed down to short-haul flights. It is therefore all the more important to know which routes are actually in demand by passengers and how air traffic with the offered connectivity makes an indispensable contribution to business and private passengers. In the facts check on the route network, the German Airports Association (ADV) shows the most popular travel destinations for Germans in the period from 2011 to 2019, i.e. before the pandemic.Air traffic within Germany has declined by 5.7 per cent since 2011. Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf are the five most important destinations in Germany: three out of four domestic passengers fly to one of these airports. All in all, domestic air traffic is by far the smallest segment in the overall system. The improved intermodal offers and the close cooperation between rail and air transport promote this modal transfer.Two out of three passengers use short-haul flights of up to 1500 kilometres from/to Germany. In 2011, 128.8 million passengers were counted, in 2019 the figure was 153.1 million. Mallorca, London, Vienna, Zurich and Amsterdam are the five most important destinations.Contrary to the general opinion, demand for short-haul flights is falling: On routes between 400 and 1500 kilometers, the number of travellers increased by 23.3%, while the number of travellers below 400 kilometers fell by 3.7%.Demand for European destinations is the largest market segment at German airports, accounting for almost two-thirds (63.7%) of passenger volume. Between 2011 and 2019, demand for European destinations increased by 36.2[. The enlargement of the European Union, ethnic traffic to Eastern and Southern Europe, labour migration and the continuing high demand from tourists are the main drivers for the strong demand in European traffic. Mallorca is the top European destination.On the long-haul routes, the focus is on global economic centres and long-distance tourist destinations. Among the top ten international destinations are Hurghada and Tel Aviv, the Asian metropolises of Dubai, Singapore and Beijing, and the North American cities of New York, Toronto and Chicago. Between 2011 and 2019, passenger traffic to intercontinental destinations at German airports grew by 26.5 per cent to more than 9.2 million passengers.