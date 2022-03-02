E. Uelitz

Closure due to the Covid-19 crisis: a coffee shop at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest hub, in January 2022.

Weak start to the year: Germany's 28 most important airports handled only 6.2 million passengers in the first month of 2022. While this is significantly more than in January 2021, it is a whopping 60.7% less than in the last pre-pandemic January. "In January 2022, passeng