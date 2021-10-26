Hahn Airport in Hunsrück is insolvent.

Frankfurt-Hahn Airport has filed for insolvency proceedings - triggering immense media coverage. Because the bankruptcy is not the first of an airport in Germany.

Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport

Paderborn Lippstadt Airport

1. Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport: reorganized.

Mehr dazu

Bodensee-Airport

Bodensee-Airport

2. Lake Constance Airport: on hold

3. Zweibrücken Airport: downgraded

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu September 2021 figures Positive trend continues at Frankfurt Airport

Open outcome in Hunsrück

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu Extra health checks German airports busy but not overwhelmed

The Hahn bankruptcy did not come as a surprise: Only at the end of September, the airport association ADV had drawn a more than sobering picture of the situation of the airports in Germany due to the Corona crisis. According to CEO Ralph Beisel and President Stefan Schulte, German airports face losses of 1.5 billion euros in 2021 - and the loss of 27,000 jobs.At the time, the two also did not want to rule out further airport bankruptcies. The airport bosses were doing everything to ensure that insolvency did not occur, Schulte said. However, he predicted that the winter would be a hard one.Now it is a fact: Even before the winter starts, the cash register at Frankfurt-Hahn is empty, 400 direct employees of the airport group are threatened with job loss. The provisional insolvency administrator Jan Markus Pathner must now try to save what can still be saved. It is not his first airport insolvency - nor is it the first bankruptcy Germany's airport landscape has experienced in the recent past.Three airports have already gone through insolvency proceedings before Frankfurt-Hahn Airport. Here's what happened to them:Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport filed for preliminary self-administration proceedings on September 22, 2020. The local court opened the insolvency proceedings in self-administration on December 1, 2020. It examined the insolvency plan and found it admissible on December 21, 2020. The largest creditors were Sparkasse Paderborn and Kommunale Zusatzversorgungskasse (KVW) from Münster, as well as the Federal Employment Agency. After only seven months, the Paderborn Local Court was able to lift the insolvency in self-administration. Since then, the airport has continued to operate with a new management team.One problem was that long-standing shareholders wanted to pull out. Now, the newly established Airport-GmbH is 77.94 percent owned by the district of Paderborn, 12.26 percent by the district of Soest and 3.92 percent each by the Hochsauerlandkreis and Höxter districts. The IHK Ostwestfalen zu Bielefeld (1.57 percent) and the IHK Lippe zu Detmold (0.39 percent) are also involved. The city of Bielefeld had handed over its shares to the district of Paderborn and paid the latter a one-off sum of 2.5 million euros. The districts of Gütersloh and Lippe also sold their shares.Following the proceedings, the airport is now operating on a smaller basis. Of the former 170 employees, 64 are still on board. The fire department (44 employees) takes over ground handling tasks as well. Instead of 700,000 travelers per year, the airport now calculates with only 300,000.Friedrichshafen Airport announced insolvency in self-administration at the beginning of February 2021, citing the slumps caused by the Corona crisis. An approved insolvency plan has been in place since the end of July. Airport properties were to be sold or leased in the course of this, and LZ Horizon is to become the new owner of all the airport company's properties. The company itself will become a long-term tenant and can continue to operate with no debt. What is missing are the necessary subsidies from the EU for its continued existence. And these still have to be approved.Zweibrücken Airport in Rhineland-Palatinate had to file for insolvency back in July 2014. That was also handled by interim Hahn reorganizer Plathner, who was also on board for the airline bankruptcies of XL Airways Germany and OLT. In Zweibrücken, Plathner had to put the airport into "hibernation" in November 2014. He never woke up from that. 100 employees lost their jobs at that time.The reason for the bankruptcy was new EU guidelines on airport subsidies. Zweibrücken was in competition with Saarbrücken Airport, less than 100 kilometers away - and lost the battle for funds at the time. The airport was downgraded to a special airfield in 2014 and is now used by business jets, among others.The fate of Frankfurt-Hahn is still uncertain. Plathner is in the process of exploring the possibilities of restructuring the company, as he puts it himself. The fact is: he must find an investor for Hahn, otherwise it can hardly be kept alive.It is not likely to be an easy process due to the ownership of Flughafen Frankfurt-Hahn GmbH: 82.5 percent of the airport is known to belong to the Chinese investor HNA, which is itself in a financial mess. The rest belongs to the state of Hesse.Concrete reasons for the bankruptcy have not yet been determined. The fact that Hunsrück did not go into self-administration as Friedrichshafen and Paderborn did could also have something to do with the fact that the Chinese did not appoint a proper managing director for Hahn Airport. Christoph Götzmann acts there as an executive and accordingly does not have the competencies and responsibilities of a managing director. Consequently, it is also open whether someone could have prevented this bankruptcy.