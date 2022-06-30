  1. Home
  2. International
Airplus survey on business travel

Companies focus on costs instead of climate protection

von Oliver Graue
Donnerstag, 30. Juni 2022
Still a big gap between theory and practice: not may corporate trips "go green".
IMAGO/PhotoAlto
Still a big gap between theory and practice: not may corporate trips "go green".

The pressure on companies to become more ecologically sustainable is growing. Nevertheless, according to an Airplus survey, costs, safety and a fast, comfortable journey play a more important role for most German companies when it comes to business travel. Sustainability

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Fritzges_Bernd_169 Privat
MICE-Expert Bernd Fritzges

"The industry is facing its biggest change"
Free Now und Sixt starten Kooperation Sixt/Free Now/Robert Strehler
Sustainable mobility options

One in two Germans would give up company cars
Nachhaltigkeitstag IST
Cooperation with DER Touristik

Lufthansa makes sustainable travel bookable at Rewe
stats