Still number one: The USA remains in first place among most popular destinations outside Europe.
Madrid instead of London: Spain is becoming the most important European destination for German business travellers. German companies are travelling almost as much as they did before the pandemic. Only some habits of business travellers have changed compared to 2019, accordin
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events