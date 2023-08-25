Lufthansa

City Airlines already has an AOC, a jet and a homepage, but no crews yet. And it is not looking for them at the moment.

The newly founded subsidiary is supposed to help Lufthansa reduce costs in feeder traffic to the hubs. Now the project seems to have been postponed for the time being; applications are not possible at the moment.

As the German daily newspaper "Handelsblatt" further reports, the Lufthansa Group is not yet recruiting personnel for the new airline. The Internet pa