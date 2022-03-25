  1. Home
Air travel from Germany

Summer flight schedule ties in with pre-Corona period

von Holger Jacobs und Lutz Schmidt
Freitag, 25. März 2022
Ready for departure: Air travel from Germany is catching up.
Imago/Future Image
Demand for air travel is picking up strongly, reports the German Air Transport Association (BDL). The aviation association backs up this thesis with figures on seat capacity for the summer flight schedule starting on Sunday. "We are on the way to a flight operation as we

