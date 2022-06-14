Almost at pre-pandemic levels: Frankfurt Airport, the busiest airport in Germany.
Not only is there a lot going on on the roads and on the rails at the moment, but also in the air: German air traffic control is registering an enormous increase in flights - also because of the Ukraine war. The more relaxed Corona situation and the Ukraine war are causi
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events