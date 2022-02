FVW Medien/HMJ

Frankfurt increased its market share among German airports in 2021 – but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels.

Are just under 78.6 million passengers handled in Germany in the second pandemic year a success? The traffic statisticians of the German Airports Association (ADV) say yes, although it was still 68.6% less than in the 2019 calendar year. You have to be a convinced optimis