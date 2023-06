Pixabay

German Eurofighters are also taking part in the Air Defender 2023 air force exercise. Civilian flight restrictions are considered safe.

Travel early warning and information specialist A3M provides an assessment of the flight restrictions that will be triggered by the Nato air exercise Air Defender 2023. The exercise will take place in parts of German airspace from 12 to 23 June.

The exercise covers a total of three sectors in German airspace. In addition to an area in the north-west of the country with a large part of the area