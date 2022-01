Imago Images/Addictive Stock

The nightmare is over: The volcanic eruption on La Palma has stopped. Tourism officials are discussing strategies for a re-start of the Canary Island.

After the volcano on La Palma quietened down before the turn of the year, the holiday home rental company La Palma Travel is now campaigning for better flight connections to the Canary Island. The volcano on La Palma finally quietened down after three months at the end of