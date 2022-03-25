Imago/Hanno Bode

Potential risk even for the Easter days: With two waves of warning strikes by aviation security staff, the Verdi trade union has largely paralysed the major airports such as Hamburg for days on end.

Holiday flights from Germany will fill up again by Easter at the latest. But the handling of passenger flows at the airports and the aircraft by ATC are not exactly in an optimal position for this. After two years of the Corona crisis, Germans are longing for air travel.