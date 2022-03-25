  1. Home
  2. International
After two years of crisis

Air traffic expects bumpy start at Easter

von Holger Jacobs und dpa
Freitag, 25. März 2022
Potential risk even for the Easter days: With two waves of warning strikes by aviation security staff, the Verdi trade union has largely paralysed the major airports such as Hamburg for days on end.
Imago/Hanno Bode
Potential risk even for the Easter days: With two waves of warning strikes by aviation security staff, the Verdi trade union has largely paralysed the major airports such as Hamburg for days on end.

Holiday flights from Germany will fill up again by Easter at the latest. But the handling of passenger flows at the airports and the aircraft by ATC are not exactly in an optimal position for this. After two years of the Corona crisis, Germans are longing for air travel.

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Abflug_Schild_CGN Imago/Future Image
Air travel from Germany

Summer flight schedule ties in with pre-Corona period
stats