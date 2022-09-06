  1. Home
  2. International
After relaxation of entry rules

Tour operators demand reliable Japan flights

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 06. September 2022
Call for reliable flights to Japan – here Osaka-Kansai Airport: Tour operators demand further improvement of entry conditions.
Pixabay
Call for reliable flights to Japan – here Osaka-Kansai Airport: Tour operators demand further improvement of entry conditions.

Nils Meyer and Johannes Frangenberg (JF Tours) Only flight schedules that are not constantly cancelled at short notice due to lack of demand will boost Japan tourism, says specialist JF Tours. To achieve this, it is necessary to allow individual holidays again and to abolish t

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Strand_Bavaro-beach-in-Punta-Cana_1500 Getty Images
Travel experts

Germans' desire for long-distance travel is back
Nevada Valley of Fire Beehives Bus FVW Medien/HMJ
Low prices, high pent-up demand

Long-haul destinations celebrate comeback
stats