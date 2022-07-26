  1. Home
Lastminute.com Group appoints interim CEO

von Klaus Hildebrandt und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 26. Juli 2022
New interim CEO of Lastminute.com Group: Laura Amoretti.
Lastminute.com
Four executives of the Lastminute.com Group are in custody. The portal operator, which also owns the German travel portal Weg.de, is therefore appointing an interim CEO. In addition, the search for a new CEO begins. The public prosecutor's office in the Swiss canton of Ti

