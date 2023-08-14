Until now, Chinese were only allowed to travel individually to most countries – if they had a passport again. Now, 70 more countries are also open for group travel. Germany is among them.

China's tourism industry hopes for upswing



The Chinese government had largely sealed off the country since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic. Many types of visas were suspended. Entry was only possible, if at all, in conjunction with a hotel quarantine, usually lasting several weeks. The country then opened up again at the beginning of January 2023.



At the same time, Beijing made the visa application process somewhat easier: now it is no longer necessary to submit a fingerprint at the visa centre in Germany. In the future, this will only be required upon entry. Lufthansa has also announced that it will increase the number of its China connections again. However, this will ultimately be decided by the German and Chinese governments in bilateral negotiations.



China has once again allowed its tour operators to take group tours to numerous countries. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism lists more than 70 countries, including Germany. The ban still stemmed from Corona times.Among them are the USA, Australia, Japan, and other destinations popular with the Chinese. In February, the regime had already issued travel permits for 20 countries, including eleven in the Asia-Pacific region. European trips for groups were previously only allowed to Russia, Hungary, and Switzerland.Organized group travel continues to account for a large share of Chinese travel worldwide, although younger people in particular are increasingly travelling on their own. In any case, the host countries' tourism industries are likely to benefit from the permit.