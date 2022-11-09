Comeback: German cruise line TUI Cruises starts Asia tours again.

At the beginning of December, Mein Schiff 5 will embark on a total of six round trips from/to Singapore. The ship of the German cruise company based in Hamburg will start its tours in Southeast Asia until mid-May 2023.

TUI Cruises suspended all Asian tours for three years due to the pandemic, but this Saturday the ship will set off again for Southeast Asia: Mein Schiff 5 will depart from Antalya, sail through the Suez Canal to Dubai and then via Sri Lanka and Malaysia to Singapore.From 7 December, six fourteen-day voyages "Asia with Singapore" will depart from Singapore.Until mid-May 2023, Mein Schiff 5 will call at destinations such as Port Klang, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi in Malaysia, Ho Chi Minh City, the former Saigon in Vietnam, Koh Samui and Laem Chabang, the port of Bangkok.TUI Cruises is thus one of the first shipping companies to offer the destination again, according to the Hamburg based shipping line.