FVW Medien/RIM

Erik Friemuth, Managing Director of TUI Hotels and Resorts and Head of Marketing of the TUI Group, is courting investors for TUI Blue.

TUI operates 96 hotels under the TUI Blue brand so far. Now, a big expansion is imminent. More than 300 hotels are to be opened worldwide. TUI CEO Fritz Joussen and TUI Hotel CEO Erik Friemuth are courting investors at an event in Dubai. All representatives of the TUI Blu