Air traffic in Germany continued to recover in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, according to evaluations by the German airport association ADV, the industry is still far from the pre-crisis level.

Increasingly unattractive as an airport location

Strikes, rising location costs and continued international crises led to a slowdown in traffic development at German airports, according to ADV. With just under 35 million arriving and departing passengers in the first quarter of 2023, the airports in Germany recorded an increase of 58.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022. However, it is still 31.2% short of the pre-crisis level in 2019 in terms of travellers."It is growth with the handbrake on. The numerous strike-related flight cancellations in recent months have dampened the development of air traffic volumes," ADV CEO Ralph Beisel comments on the development. Fortunately, growth picked up again with the start of Easter travel at the beginning of April.The ADV CEO is concerned about the rising location costs caused by regulations. According to the ADV, these costs account for about 30% of total costs: "Germany as an airport location is becoming increasingly unattractive for airlines in the European competition for new routes. The location costs due to government charges, fees and taxes are also an important factor in the decision to start a new route at an airport. As a result, Germany is losing connectivity – to the detriment of business and private travellers. This trend must be stopped," says Beisel.Of the 34.9 million passengers counted between January and March, 4.7 million were on domestic routes – 71.7% more than in the same quarter last year. However, the figures here are still almost 57% lower than in 2019. European traffic remains at 22.2 million passengers handled (up 50.2% on 2022, down 26.2% on 2019). Intercontinental traffic still performed best as 7.8 million passengers were being handled, an increase of 80.3% compared to the previous year. The gap to the pre-crisis year 2018 is only 18.7%.