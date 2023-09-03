Condor

Condor jet in striped design: Two of the airline's jets were to be stationed in Berlin from the end of October.

German holiday airline Condor actually wanted to fly south from the capital's airport Berlin (BER) in winter. But nothing will come of it. Moreover, the flights from Cologne/Bonn and Vienna announced in March 2023 have also disappeared from the timetable.

Condor's return to Berlin and with it the presence of the patrol airline at the capital's airport has been postponed. Originally, two aircraft were to