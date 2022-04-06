Hometogo

At the presentation of the annual report for 2021, Hometogo founder Patrick Andrä also announced the acquisition of E-Domizil.

Hometogo takes over the holiday home broker E-Domizil. The holiday home specialist, which originally started as a metasearcher, is thus further expanding its business segment. According to Hometogo, the purchase price for E-Domizil is €40 million, and the offices, te