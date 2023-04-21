  1. Home
  2. International
380 cruises

Aida Cruises releases travel dates for winter 2024

von Martin Scheele und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 21. April 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
Aida Perla will be cruising the Caribbean in winter 2024/25.
Aida Perla will be cruising the Caribbean in winter 2024/25.

Caribbean, Canary Islands, Southeast Asia: the ships of the Aida fleet are also spread across many regions of the world in winter 2024/25. The market leading German cruise line is wooing guests with discounts of up to €900.

Aida has released the itineraries for the winter season 2024/25. A total of 380 travel dates can be booked. The ships are sailing to the following des
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Michael_Thamm_vor_Costa_Deliziosa Costa Crociere
Surprising departure

Michael Thamm steps down as CEO of Costa Group
Aida Perla Dominica FVW Medien/HMJ
Season 2023/24

Aida releases winter itineraries for bookings
Aida Perla St Lucia FVW Medien/HMJ
Bookings wave

Cruise operators set new records in German market
stats