Chairman Ayhan Bektaş has renamed OTI Holding to Coral Travel Group.

Turkish tourism group OTI Holding is re-branding as Coral Travel Group to improve its positioning in key markets, including Germany.

The privately owned group, with 4,300 employees at 37 subsidiaries in 22 countries, is using its 30th anniversary celebrations to undertake a major move for its future growth ambitions.

Anniversary celebration

The re-branding from OTI to Coral Travel Group was announced by founder and owner Ayhan Bektas at the recent 30th anniversary celebration attended by 700 guests, including local politicians and international business partners, in the Hotel Antalya Xanadu Resort in Belek.

The move came after the group recently added Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Romania as new source markets. It now has tour operator activities in 13 countries in total.



Coral Travel Group

This is what the new logo of the Coral Travel Group looks like.

Multi-brand group

The newly named Coral Travel Group has three tour operator brands: Coral Travel, Ferien Touristik (Germany) and Sunmar Tour, while it operates an aviation business under the name Blue Connect.

In addition, the Turkish group has three accommodation brands – Xanadu Resort, Otium Hotels and Seven Seas Hotels – along with its incoming agency Odeon Tours.

High ambitions in German market

In Germany, the group’s country manager Koray Cavdir told fvw|TravelTalk last year that he had plans to expand the company into a sizeable tour operator.

Coral Travel would be developed into the main tour operator brand with a broader portfolio and more destinations, while Ferien Touristik would focus on its core business of marketing free capacity.