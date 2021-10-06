Because testing procedures and logistics are too time-consuming, some providers only take vaccinated and recovered clients.

The first tour operators have introduced the 2G rule. Will it catch on? fvw|TravelTalk checked with important providers.

„For planning and implementation, it is essential to have groups travelling with uniform status.“ Felix Willeke, Managing Director Lernidee

„We don't want to exclude anyone.“ Ingo Lies, CEO Chamäleon

Who can come along? Most tour operators are still following the guidelines of the destinations. So if the 3G rule applies in the destinations, the tour operators will take vaccinated and recovered guests as well as tested guests on their trips. Some specialists, however, deviate from this and go for a 2G rule of their own accord, which is limited to recovered and vaccinated customers.Studiosus was one of the first tour operators to commit to the 2G rule. It has been in force since 1 October. As a result, some customers have withdrawn from their trips. But according to Guido Wiegand, member of the Studiosus management, the vast majority welcomes the rule. Gebeco and Wikinger Reisen will also apply the same rule from January 2022: only vaccinated or recovered guests will be allowed to take part in group tours.Gebeco justifies this step mainly with organisational aspects. Since a growing number of hotels, airlines, restaurants or museums are enforcing the 2G rule, individual persons on a trip have to be tested. "This is increasingly difficult to implement as the number of test centres in other countries will be reduced in the foreseeable future," says Michael Knapp, CCO of Gebeco.For Wikinger Reisen, besides testing procedures that could burden an entire group, the guests' need for safety is crucial. More than 95 per cent of Wikinger's customers are vaccinated, he says. "These travellers expect the greatest possible safety, which we are meeting with 2G from January 2022," says Daniel Kraus, managing partner of the active travel specialist from Hagen.Especially if the trips lead through several regions or countries, a uniform regulation makes organisation easier, as Lernidee Erlebnisreisen found out on a full-charter river cruise. "For planning and implementation, it is essential to have groups travelling with uniform status," says Managing Director Felix Willeke. From 1 November, therefore, the 2G concept will apply. Reisen mit Sinnen will switch from January 2022. It is not possible for the tour management to control travellers who have not been vaccinated and tested, says Managing Director Kai Pardon.A clear 2G strategy, as also implemented by bus tour operators like Leitner Reisen and several cruise lines, is still the exception among tour operators. G Adventures prefers to follow a two-track approach. The guests are separated into vaccinated and recovered on one side and unvaccinated on the other. The adventure travel specialist offers "vaccinated trips" for the vaccinated, accompanied by only fully vaccinated tour guides. Because the vaccination progress in the destination countries varies greatly, G Adventures continues to have so-called "travel-ready trips" for unvaccinated customers in its portfolio. "If we adhered to a strict 2G rule in all destinations, many guides would no longer be able to take trips," says the tour operator.Hiking and trekking specialist Hauser Exkursionen also makes the decision pro or contra 2G dependent on the effort in the respective holiday country. The tour operator, for example, first checks the 3G option in principle. But if the test procedure becomes too complicated, Hauser also sets the trip or the country to 2G.The majority of operators have so far stuck to the 3G rule. The main reason is not to alienate customers. If the destination allows the entry of tested persons, the tour operators also allow travel for unvaccinated holidaymakers. "We don't want to exclude anyone," says Ingo Lies, head of Chamäleon, for example. Package tour operators also act according to this credo. TUI, FTI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland-Reisen rely on sending unvaccinated customers on trips as well."We have done very well with the 3G rule, high safety and hygiene concepts and the call for a broad testing infrastructure," says Ralph Schiller, CEO of the FTI Group. The proportion of package holidaymakers with positive Corona tests in the classic package destinations Spain, Greece and Turkey is always in the zero-comma-percent range. In principle, Alltours also proceeds in the same way, but as reported, it has decided to take a special route: From 1 November, the tour operator will only accept vaccinated or recovered persons in its own Allsun hotels. This regulation does not apply to children and teenagers: For them, a negative Corona test from an authorized institute is sufficient for ages 2 to 17.