Peter Doell

Condor's Airbus 330: By summer 2024, the holiday carrier's intercontinental fleet will consist exclusively of aircraft of this type.

The long-haul destinations in Condor's summer flight schedule are now bookable. To date, the airline plans to fly to 27 destinations. Frankfurt remains the sole departure airport.

In the past, Condor had also offered long-haul destinations from Munich. Now the company is continuing to focus on Frankfurt, where the airline has so