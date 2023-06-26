  1. Home
  2. International
27 long-haul destinations

Condor makes flight plan for summer 2024 bookable

von Rita Münck
Montag, 26. Juni 2023
Peter Doell
Condor's Airbus 330: By summer 2024, the holiday carrier's intercontinental fleet will consist exclusively of aircraft of this type.
Condor's Airbus 330: By summer 2024, the holiday carrier's intercontinental fleet will consist exclusively of aircraft of this type.

The long-haul destinations in Condor's summer flight schedule are now bookable. To date, the airline plans to fly to 27 destinations. Frankfurt remains the sole departure airport.

In the past, Condor had also offered long-haul destinations from Munich. Now the company is continuing to focus on Frankfurt, where the airline has so
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Frankfurt Airport Condor E. Uelitz
Destination São Paulo

Condor to return to Brazil in autumn
Condor-COO Christian Schmitt Condor
COO interview

Condor renews long-haul fleet at top speed
stats