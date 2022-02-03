"Travel of the future should be contactless while guaranteeing safety": Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, underlines the importance of digital solutions.
The global travel and tourism industry could make a strong comeback from the Covid pandemic this year, boosting economies and employment – if governments focus on boosting vaccinations and easing travel restrictions, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is pred
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events