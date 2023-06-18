  1. Home
  2. International
20 - 23 September in Valencia

Tickets for fvw|TravelTalk Congress now bookable

von fvw|TravelTalk
Sonntag, 18. Juni 2023
Visit Valencia
Valencia, the third largest city in Spain, is hosting the fvw|TravelTalk Congress this year.
Valencia, the third largest city in Spain, is hosting the fvw|TravelTalk Congress this year.

At the end of September, the decision-makers of the industry will meet at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress, which will take place this year in Valencia. 150 tickets are now available at the reduced early bird price.

The fvw|TravelTalk Congress, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is the meeting place for decision-makers in the travel industry. After b
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Valencia fvw|TravelTalk Kongress ITB Turespaña
20 - 23 September

fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2023 to be held in Valencia
stats