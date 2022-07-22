Michael Nickel is Director Neckermann Reisen and responsible for the new product of the traditional brand.
It’s the comeback of the year from a brand perspective. Neckermann Reisen holidays have been bookable again since April, so it’s time for a review of the first 100 days. The tour operator’s director Michael Nickel tells fvw|TravelTalk what went well –
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events