The fvw|TravelTalk Congress in Antalya took place at the Swandor Topkapi Palace.

The Turkish media report extensively on the fvw|TravelTalk Congress in Antalya. Among them are some leading media, TV stations and the two most important news agencies of the country.

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu fvw|TravelTalk Congress in Antalya ADV criticizes bureaucracy in the influx of skilled workers

The daily newspaper "Haberturk" reports that the fvw|TravelTalk congress will be held abroad for the first time."In 2019, a total of five million German tourists came to Turkey. Antalya accounted for about 2.5 million of them. In the first ten months of this year, 2.7 million German tourists visited Antalya. We expect to end this year with a number of 3.0 million German tourists. Germany is one of the leading source markets in Europe. This market makes a great contribution to Turkish tourism both in winter and summer," the renowned Turkish paper quotes Erkan Yağcı, president of the Antalya Region Hotel Association (Aktob).In another article, "Haberturk" reports in detail on the speech of Turkish Minister of Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, under the title "Turkish Tourism Minister spoke at the opening of the fvw|TravelTalk Congress". Ersoy had emphasized the outstanding importance of German tourism experts for Turkish tourism.The newspaper "Hürriyet" leads under the title "Minister announces: Most visitors come from Germany" that numerous tourism experts from abroad had come to the fvw|TravelTalk congress. The article focuses on Germany's role as a source market.The official website of the municipality of Antalya refers to the speech of the mayor of Antalya, Muhittin Böcek, which he held during the opening of the congress. The municipality informs that the fvw|TravelTalk Congress will be held at Swandor Topkapi Palace from 2 to 5 November 2022 under the motto "Follow The Sun".Furthermore, the Turkish state news agency "Anadolu" and the news agency "DHA", the wide-reach web portals "Sondakika.com" and "Ensonhaber. com", the newspapers "Sabah", "Dünya Bülteni", "Turizm Güncel", "Turizm Ajansi", "Turizm Gazetesi", "Antalya EkspresW, "Kemer Gözcü", "Bursada Bugün", "Medihaber.com", "Ray Haber", "Findy News" and the television station "TV100" reported on the fvw|TravelTalk Congress.