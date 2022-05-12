Christian Wyrwa

More than 170 tourism professionals, including plenty of young travel agents, learned about new products and enjoyed a real in-person event again at the recent fvw|TravelTalk Counter Days event in Austria. Once again, the event, held this time at the Aldiana Club Salzka