Barcelona is among the most popular destinations for European travelers.

Europeans maintain their great desire to travel despite inflation and rising energy costs. However, holiday duration is coming into focus.

Forty percent of Europeans are concerned about the continuing worry about the soaring cost of living and are also looking at travel costs with trepidation. Nevertheless, Europeans' desire to travel is growing: 70% are planning a trip in the next six months. That is four percentage points more than a year ago.More than half (52%) intend to travel at least twice, indicating pent-up demand for holiday travel. This is according to the European Travel Commission's (ETC) Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 13.Sentiment for intra-European travel is also strong, with 62 percent of respondents planning cross-border travel within Europe this fall and winter – the strongest figure for intra-European travel since fall 2020.Luís Araújo, president of ETC, comments, "The European travel industry's relentless efforts to rebuild stronger are starting to bear fruit. While the cost of living crisis is another undeniable challenge for tourism in Europe, ETC is encouraged to see that travel remains a priority for Europeans in the coming months."But concerns about travel costs are growing. The potential increase in travel costs now worries 23 percent of European travellers. Another 17 percent are suffering from the impact of inflation on their personal finances.Travel budgets have remained at the same level since September 2021, with 32 percent of respondents planning to spend between €501 and €1000 per person on their next trip (including accommodation and transportation costs). However, Europeans are cutting back on the length of their holiday, as their money is not stretching as far as it did a year ago.In terms of spending by country (per person per single trip), Austrians (66%) and Germans (57%) tend to spend between €501 and €1000, while Poles (21%), Dutch (20%) and Swiss (19%) tend to spend over €2000.