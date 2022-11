Wyndham Rewards survey Germans are still keen to travel in 2023 von Holger Jacobs

FVW Medien/HMJ

Favourite way to travel: Only one out of seven Germans think of taking a car or train instead of a plane for their next holiday trip.

The longing for holidays and travel is great, but the rising costs are currently an issue. This is shown by a new survey by the hotel loyalty programme Wyndham Rewards, in which around 6000 travellers from Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa were questioned in Septemb