WTTC study Germany remains biggest travel market in Europe von Paul Needham

WTTC Economic Trends Report

How does your region compare to others? The WTTC graphic shows tourism's contribution to GDP and to employment and corresponding growth trends.

Germany is clearly still the biggest travel market in Europe and looks set to stay in the region’s pole position for the foreseeable future, but prospects are changing for other large markets, according to a new WTTC study. Overall, Germany remained the third-bigg