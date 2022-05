WTTC forecast German travel industry could surpass pre-pandemic levels von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs

Imago Images/B. Leitner

Big money again: The German travel and tourism industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) could reach more than €364 billion next year, even more than in 2019.

The German tourism industry experienced a huge slump in the Corona year 2020. But apparently a rapid economic recovery is on the horizon, as the business association WTTC expects. The World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) latest Economic Impact (EIR) shows that the