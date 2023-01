Statista research Consumers rely on online hotel reviews von Holger Jacobs

E. Uelitz

Top or flor: When checking out a holiday hotel such as Hotel Tivoli in Carvoeiro at the Algarve, consumers focus on online reviews.

Figures compiled by the market research portal Statista show: For consumers, written online hotel reviews are more important than star ratings when choosing accommodation. When it comes to booking a hotel room or accommodation in general, consumers rely particularly on