Series Market Trends 2023 (episode 4) Holidaymakers prefer shorter travel distances von Jochen Eversmeier und Holger Jacobs

Getty Images

Due to rising travel costs, bookings for long-haul destinations are under pressure. Destinations such as Gran Canaria could benefit from this situation.

Whether holiday or business trip – the pent-up demand remains. But now customers want good service for little money. fvw|TravelTalk identifies five trends that will dominate in 2023. Strong all-inclusive business, a revival of early booking and savvy luxury clients