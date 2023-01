Series Market Trends 2023 (episode 2) Tour operators are eased as early bookers are back von Jochen Eversmeier und Holger Jacobs

FVW Medien/HMJ

Traditionally, most of the summer business was booked by the end of February. This changed during to the pandemic, but obviously early bookers have returned recently.

Whether holiday or business trip – the pent-up demand remains. But now customers want good service for little money. fvw|TravelTalk identifies five trends that will dominate in 2023. Traditionally, German tour operators had 60% of their business in the can by the en