Second record low in a row Consumer climate in Germany drops again von dpa und Holger Jacobs

Bad news also for travel agents and tour operators: The consumer climate in Germany has never been as bad as it is at the moment since reunification in 1989.

The consumer slump in Germany has reached a new peak due to high inflation and uncertainties in the wake of the Ukraine war. According to latest data of market research company GfK, the mood is even worse than in the Covid-19 lockdown times. "Since the beginning of th