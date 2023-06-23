FVW Medien/HMJ

Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico: For these three long-haul destinations, German inbound figures have recovered the most in the first quarter of 2023. However, looking at all source markets, Brazil and the Dominican Republic have even already surpassed 2019 levels (last column). In 2022 as a whole, the Dominican Republic as well as the USA and Mexico also recorded the highest recovery rates – for inbound travel figures from Germany and overall.