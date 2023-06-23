  1. Home
Recovery after the pandemic

Germans set the pace in many long-haul destinations

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 23. Juni 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico: For these three long-haul destinations, German inbound figures have recovered the most in the first quarter of 2023. However, looking at all source markets, Brazil and the Dominican Republic have even already surpassed 2019 levels (last column). In 2022 as a whole, the Dominican Republic as well as the USA and Mexico also recorded the highest recovery rates – for inbound travel figures from Germany and overall.
Whether North America, the Caribbean or, more recently, Asia in particular: German visitors play an important role for many destinations on their
